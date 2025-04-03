Karnataka HC Denies Interim Protection to Elon Musk's X as Centre Stands Firm on 'Law of the Land'

The Karnataka High Court has denied interim protection to Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) from potential coercive action by the Indian government. The court’s decision highlights India's firm stance that all social media platforms must adhere to the country’s laws unless directed otherwise by the judiciary.

X Challenges Government Orders

X has raised concerns over India’s legal framework, particularly with Section 69A of the IT Act, which grants the government takedown powers. The platform argues that while the government’s intent is clear, it claims that safeguards under Section 69A are being bypassed, with orders being issued under Section 79. This, according to X, pressures platforms to comply without adequate oversight.

The company further contends that the Indian government is using the threat of withdrawing its "safe harbour" protection—the legal immunity that shields platforms from liability for user-generated content—to force compliance with takedown requests. X has warned that such practices undermine due process, putting digital platforms in a difficult position.

Wider Concerns and Allegations

X also expressed concern over the broadening scope of takedown authority, alleging that officials outside traditional regulatory bodies—such as tax officers—are now granted power to demand content removal. The company cautioned that if this trend continues, even lower-ranking officials like Tehsildars or clerks might gain the authority to remove content. Furthermore, X accused the Indian government of resorting to “mudslinging” tactics, escalating tensions between the two parties.

The ruling and X’s ongoing legal challenges underscore the complex relationship between tech giants and the regulatory frameworks of nations like India, raising questions about due process and freedom of expression in the digital age.