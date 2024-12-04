Kash Patel Targeted in Iranian Hack Ahead of FBI Director Nomination

Kash Patel, Donald Trump's nominee for FBI Director, was told by the FBI that Iranian hackers targeted the agency.

The hackers may have accessed some of Patel's communications. Trump's spokesperson, Alex Pfeiffer, did not comment directly on the hack but praised Patel’s role in the first Trump administration, especially against Iran. Pfeiffer said Patel would follow Trump’s policies to protect the US if he becomes FBI Director.

Reports say the FBI informed Patel and the Trump team about the cyberattack, but the transition team has not confirmed it.

This incident comes amid increasing foreign hacking attempts aimed at Trump’s inner circle.

Earlier, the FBI warned Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, that Chinese hackers had accessed his cellphone.

China denied any involvement. For years, Iran has targeted people in Trump’s administration. In June, Iranian hackers accessed Roger Stone’s email and tried to hack a senior Trump campaign official.

Kash Patel is an Indian-American known for his loyalty to Trump. He has been a strong critic of the FBI and the intelligence community. Patel has proposed big changes to the FBI, such as moving its headquarters out of Washington, DC, to reduce political influence.

He also wants cuts to the FBI’s general counsel’s office, which he believes oversteps its authority.