Live
- Rithala-Narela Metro Corridor to be extended up to Har
- Reinstate 6,200 teachers, Harish Rao writes to CM
- BRS netas doing drama during flood tours: Jagga Reddy
- We need a cease-fire NOW
- Delhi: Six year-old boy sexually assaulted
- LG files reply to Patkar’s appeal against sentence
- Lifer to mom for smothering 2 minor daughters to death
- Alliance with Congress in Haryana: ‘Will do anything to defeat BJP says AAP leader Sisodia
- BJP beats AAP in MCD ward poll to dominate civic agency
- No sincerer love than love of food
Just In
Kim 'executes' 30 officials
Seoul: Several South Korean media reports suggest that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has 'executed' 30 officials, allegedly due to their failure to...
Seoul: Several South Korean media reports suggest that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has 'executed' 30 officials, allegedly due to their failure to prevent devastating flooding and landslides. The disasters reportedly resulted in approximately 1,000 deaths. According to a report by South Korea's Chosun TV, citing a North Korean official, Kim Jong Un called for ''strict punishment'' to be meted out to those deemed responsible for the ''unacceptable loss'' of life caused by the recent flooding. Officials were also charged with corruption and dereliction of duty.
The executions reportedly took place late last month. ''It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month,'' the official was quoted as saying. Although the identities of the executed officials remain undisclosed, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kang Bong-hoon, the secretary of the Chagang Province Provincial Party Committee since 2019, was among the leaders removed from their positions by Kim Jong-un.