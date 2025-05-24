Live
- Collector pushes for grassroots yoga drive under Yogandhra-2025
- Special camps for IPPB account activation till June 4
- Conduct yoga awareness camps
- Ensure quality food in Anna Canteens’
- Initiate steps to prevent illegal constructions: Y.O. Nandan
- EO inspects Chakra Theertham
- TUDA chief sworn in as TTD ex-officio member
- Political parties told to appoint booth-level agents
- Cadre celebrates Komatireddy’s birthday
- Jagan slams Palnadu custodial torture, demands justice
Lack Of Reform Progress: Bangla interim govt chief Yunus mulls resignation
Dhaka: Bangladesh’s de-facto Prime Minister has threatened to step down if political parties cannot agree on reforms that citizens await with growing impatience, a top student leader has said, deepening uncertainty in the wake of deadly protests last year.
Nahid Islam, the head of the newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP) said Yunus was finding it difficult to work without the backing of political parties. “He said if he cannot do the work he was asked to do then he may have to leave. He feels trapped between demands from different political camps.”
