Laos seeks to boost cattle production
The Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry organised a training course for cattle farmers to fatten cattle effectively, ensuring that animals are fed with nutritious diets and suitable for export.
The training took place in Lao capital Vientiane from October 20 to 25, attended by farmers from Xieng Khuang, Bolikhamxay and Vientiane provinces, according to the ministry's report on Tuesday.
The farmers learned how to make cattle feed using local plants and ingredients, how to prevent cattle diseases and improve nutrition, and the effective use of other farming techniques, Xinhua news agency reported.
The course not only helped to improve farmers' cattle rearing skills but also served to reduce the amount of imported cattle feed, as well as improve the availability of high-quality meat for local and export to overseas markets, especially China.
Under an intergovernmental agreement, Laos has been granted a quota of 500,000 cattle for export to China.