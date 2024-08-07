Live
Laos to use satellite technology for carbon credit calculation
The Lao government will use advanced AI satellite technology to calculate carbon credits and prevent fraudulent carbon credit data.
Vientiane: The Lao government will use advanced AI satellite technology to calculate carbon credits and prevent fraudulent carbon credit data.
This is a significant step under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) initiative, which focuses on reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, Lao News Agency reported on Wednesday.
This technology is crucial for reducing fraud, cutting costs and speeding up processes, reinforcing the Lao commitment to a greener future, said the report.
Setting new standards, the pilot project represents a significant leap forward in carbon credit calculation, establishing new benchmarks for accuracy and transparency, Xinhua news agency reported.
The goal is to improve how carbon content in forests is measured across Laos and the wider Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Constant monitoring ensures that carbon credits maintain their value.