Live
- 28 killed in Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza
- Sports Ministry invites comments on Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024
- Ratan Tata's legacy was giving back to society: Ex-director of Tata Medical Center
- Delhi HC junks plea against demolition of Shiv Mandir
- Cambodian PM urges to maintain multilateral trading system in speech at ASEAN Summits
- 1st Test: Brook, Root's record-breaking stand puts England in sight of big win over Pakistan
- Viswam is A Perfect Blend of Action and Emotion: Venu Donepudi
- Telangana Celebrates Bathukamma with Grandeur; Festivities Light Up Hyderabad's Tank Bund
- Latvia to ban cellphones in elementary schools
- MP: Bilkhiriya Kalan residents reap benefits of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme
Just In
Latvia to ban cellphones in elementary schools
Latvian lawmakers on Thursday approved final amendments to the education law, banning elementary school students from using cellphones unless required for educational purposes.
Riga: Latvian lawmakers on Thursday approved final amendments to the education law, banning elementary school students from using cellphones unless required for educational purposes.
Starting next year, students in grades one through six will be prohibited from using their phones in school.
The cellphone ban in classrooms, proposed by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ceslavs Batna, received backing from ruling coalition lawmakers, the teachers' trade union, and the association of education leaders.
The only opposition came from MPs of the Stability party, Xinhua news agency reported.
The latest UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report on Technology in Education urges countries to establish their guidelines for the development and use of technology in education, ensuring that it complements rather than replaces personal, teacher-led instruction.
The Netherlands, Greece and Italy have banned the use of mobile phones in the classroom, while Germany is currently debating whether to adopt a similar measure.