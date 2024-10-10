  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Latvia to ban cellphones in elementary schools

Latvia to ban cellphones in elementary schools
x
Highlights

Latvian lawmakers on Thursday approved final amendments to the education law, banning elementary school students from using cellphones unless required for educational purposes.

Riga: Latvian lawmakers on Thursday approved final amendments to the education law, banning elementary school students from using cellphones unless required for educational purposes.

Starting next year, students in grades one through six will be prohibited from using their phones in school.

The cellphone ban in classrooms, proposed by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ceslavs Batna, received backing from ruling coalition lawmakers, the teachers' trade union, and the association of education leaders.

The only opposition came from MPs of the Stability party, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report on Technology in Education urges countries to establish their guidelines for the development and use of technology in education, ensuring that it complements rather than replaces personal, teacher-led instruction.

The Netherlands, Greece and Italy have banned the use of mobile phones in the classroom, while Germany is currently debating whether to adopt a similar measure.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick