- Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Assures No Disruption to Welfare Schemes
- Singapore Airlines poised to invest Rs 3194.5 crore in Air India
- 2nd T20I: Hendricks comes in as South Africa elect to bowl against India
- WA releases qualification system for World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025
- PM Modi pens message for Padma Vibhushan Sundarlal Patwa on latter's centenary celebrations
- Value Gold Mobile Services from November 12 to December 7 in the United Districts - CEO
- 500 Afghan drug users reintegrate with families after recovery
- Smuggler dies after spending five hours in Ichhamati River along Indo-B’desh border: BSF
- Be ready to pay 5 pc more for smartphones in 2025 in GenAI era
- Government Committed to Welfare of the Maratha Community: Minister H.C. Mahadevappa
Mauritians go to polls to elect new members for National Assembly
Mauritians are going to the polls Sunday to elect the 70 members of the National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament.
According to the country's electoral commission, a total of 1,002,857 voters registered on the electoral roll are expected to cast their votes in the 340 polling stations spread across the country. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m., local time, and are due to close at 6 p.m.
Voters will directly elect 62 members of the National Assembly, while the eight "best losers" will be appointed to fill the 70 seats in Parliament for a five-year term.
Outgoing Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, as leader of the government's coalition the Alliance Lepep or the People's Alliance, will seek reelection, while former Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, leader of the opposition coalition, l'Alliance du Changement or the Alliance of Change, will make every effort to regain his place in the Cabinet.
The results of the elections are expected Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The president of the majority party (or alliance) will be appointed Prime Minister afterward.