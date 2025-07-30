Morning Update: Tsunami Alert in Japan, Unpacking Operation Mahadev

Your Monday update begins with an early morning buzz. A powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has set off a Pacific-wide tsunami of as much as 4 metres (13 feet). Buildings have been damaged and Japan tsunami warnings have been issued across the peninsular region and most of Japan’s east coast. The US government also issued a tsunami alert for Japan 2025 for Hawaii, Alaska and on the Pacific coast (west).

Security forces were setting up an ambush early Monday in the Dachigam timbers of Srinagar quarter, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting three exiles linked to the April 22 Pahalgam attack — when a gunfight suddenly broke out. On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament that the three terrorists responsible for the attack were dead.

The breakthrough: Codenamed ‘Operation Mahadev’, the operation began with a lead. On Saturday, the Army and the J&K Police entered a satellite phone signal for the alternate time in 17 days which led them to the foothills of Operation Mahadev insights, the loftiest and strategically significant peak in Srinagar. Sources told The Indian Express that the trio had used the device last on July 11, in the Baisaran area, alerting the security forces.

The planning: Zeroing in on the terrorists’ location was done through heat signature drones and with the help of local nomads. The Indian hackers were eventually gunned down on Monday morning, three months after the security forces and intelligence agencies launched a large-scale manhunt for the terrorists. Read how Operation Mahadev played out in our in-depth report.

The terrorists: The trio has been identified as Suleiman alias Faisal Jatt, Afghan and Jibran. Shah confirmed all three were from Pakistan. Authorities have connected Suleiman to before attacks at the Z- Morh lair.