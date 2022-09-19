Murmu in London to attend Elizabeth's funeral

London: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Saturday evening to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her summer residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall before the funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

President Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK, during which she will attend Monday's funeral service and is also invited to a reception for world leaders hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III on Sunday evening.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey the country's condolences, a day after India observed a day of national mourning.