Nepal Gen Z Protests: Army Deployed In Kathmandu, 8 Killed Amid Social Media Ban Unrest

Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, witnessed massive unrest as thousands of young protesters, largely from Gen Z, took to the streets opposing the government’s decision to ban social media platforms and raising voices against corruption. The demonstrations escalated into violent clashes with security forces after protesters attempted to storm the Parliament building.

Authorities confirmed that at least eight people were killed and many others injured as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. The Kathmandu district administration imposed a citywide curfew, while the army was deployed to control the situation.

Protesters, many in school and college uniforms, carried placards reading “Shut down corruption, not social media” and “Unban social media.” The government defended the ban, citing the spread of fake IDs, hate speech, misinformation, and fraud as reasons for the crackdown.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli called an emergency cabinet meeting as calls for his resignation grew louder. The protests, now being termed the “Gen Z movement,” reflect growing anger among Nepal’s youth over censorship and corruption, with tensions spreading beyond Kathmandu to other cities like Pokhara.