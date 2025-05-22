New Twist in Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun Rumors: Reports Point to Another Relationship

Recent information has added more complexity to the controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Soo Hyun has consistently denied being in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron during her underage years. However, new reports suggest that Kim Sae Ron may have been dating another individual, referred to as "A," in 2018.

This raises doubts about the accuracy of earlier claims that linked her exclusively to Kim Soo Hyun at that time.

The report also says that Kim Sae Ron and “A” broke up but they again reconnected in 2022.

During this time, “A” reportedly provided financial support to Kim Sae Ron after her drunk driving incident. However, the two maintained a friendship after their breakup, and their communication continued through 2024.

There were rumors that “A” might be a member of a famous idol group, but these claims have been denied as false.

The report also states that both Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were dating other people during the period in question, which adds further complexity to their relationship timeline.



