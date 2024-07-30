New Zealand, Indonesia to enhance cooperation in various fields

Wellington: New Zealand and Indonesia launched a plan of action on Tuesday which sets a course for intensified cooperation to guide bilateral ties over the next five years.

New Zealand and Indonesia share an important partnership, said New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters following official talks in Auckland with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides agreed on a dedicated Plan of Action for 2025-2029, which sets a new goal of 6 billion NZ dollars ( $ 3.54 billion) in annual two-way trade by 2029, replacing the one released in 2020.

Meeting this goal will necessitate even greater trade cooperation, including on halal, Peters said.

"We also agreed to work towards a joint Working Holiday Scheme and closer education cooperation," he said.