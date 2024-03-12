  • Menu
Nine killed, two injured as building collapses in Pakistan

Highlights

At least nine people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday when a three-storey building collapsed in Pakistan's Multan city.

The incident took place around 3.30 a.m. at Multan's Mohalla Jawadian after which teams were sent to the spot, Rescue 1122's District Emergency Officer Kaleem Ullah was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Confirming the death toll, the official said that out of the 11 trapped under the debris, nine lost their lives.

The two injured were rushed to Nishtar hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased included seven members of a family.

Some of the deceased have been identified as Danish (15), Faheem Abbas (40), Ameer Ali (12), Waseem (14), Sanoobar (40), Bukhtawar Ameen (18) and Komal (13).

More details are awaited.

