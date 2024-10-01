Nine people killed in three-vehicle crash in Peru, 16 hurt

Lima: A three-vehicle collision left at least nine people dead and 16 others injured on the Costanera Highway in the region of Tacna in Peru.



The crash occurred on Sunday night at kilometre 31, near a curve known as 'El Chasqui' in the La Yarada-Los Palos district, involving a bus from the Vilca transport company, a private car, and a truck carrying Andean products and sheep, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state news agency Andina.

Several bus passengers and the truck driver were trapped in the wreckage after the crash, while the occupants of the private car reportedly fled the scene.

Witnesses said the private car crossed the wrong lane, triggering the accident. Beer cans found inside the car raised suspicions that the driver may have been intoxicated.

Emergency services responded to the scene, including firefighters and multiple ambulances from the Emergency Medical Service (SAMU) and local health facilities.

Eddy Vicente Choque, director of Hipolito Unanue Regional Hospital, confirmed that 16 injured victims were admitted on Sunday night. By Monday morning, six had been discharged, with 10 were still hospitalised.