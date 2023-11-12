Live
Over 6,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan in single day
Following Islamabad's decision to deport undocumented refugees living in Pakistan, more than 6,000 Afghan refugees returned to their home country from Islamabad in a single day, a statement of the Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation said on Sunday.
A total of 1,051 families comprising 6,001 persons used to live in Pakistan for years and returned to their homeland via Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points on Saturday, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 2,00,000 Afghan refugees have reportedly returned to their homeland Afghanistan. More than 2.5 million Afghan refugees have reportedly been living in Pakistan.
Afghan caretaker administration said it will provide necessary facilities, including temporary shelters, to the returnees ahead of winter