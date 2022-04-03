Pakistan Army chief for peace talks with India

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that all disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue, saying Islamabad continues to believe in using diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, to keep the "flames of fire away from our region."

Gen. Bajwa said this at the last day of the two-day 'Islamabad Security Dialogue' conference that brought together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security under the theme "Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation".

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) said that with one-thirds of the world in the Gulf region and elsewhere involved in some sort of conflict and war, "it is important that we keep the flames of fire away from our region".

"Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues including the Kashmir dispute and is ready to move forward on this front if India agrees to do so," Gen. Bajwa said.