Philippines urges Filipinos in Cambodia, Thailand to keep calm as efforts to resolve conflict continue

Manila: The Philippine embassies in Cambodia and Thailand have advised Filipinos living there to act cautiously and follow official advice as efforts continue towards the peaceful resolution of the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

The Philippine Embassy in Cambodia on Monday urged Filipinos in the country to "remain calm", calling the meeting between Cambodia and Thailand in Malaysia on Monday a positive development.

"Exercise caution and strictly adhere to the safety instructions of local authorities, especially those in the remote border areas; and avoid non-essential travel to conflict zones in border provinces," read the embassy advisory posted on social media.

The embassy also urged Filipinos to obtain the latest updates only from verified sources, such as government announcements and reliable news outlets, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy in Thailand also advised Filipinos in the border provinces to "earnestly follow the advice, including any evacuation orders, from local public safety and community officials, their employers, and other pertinent authorities in the affected areas."

"All overseas Filipinos in areas near the border are also enjoined to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, take steps to ensure their personal safety, and report their whereabouts to the Philippine embassy," it said on social media on Saturday.

There are more than 7,000 Filipinos living and working in Cambodia and approximately 33,000 Filipinos in Thailand, according to data from the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA said in a statement released on Friday that "We are hopeful our two fellow ASEAN member states will resolve this issue in accordance with international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes."

As of Friday, no Filipino nationals have been reported affected by the conflict, it added.