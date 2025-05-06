Live
- Credit for NH devpt in TG goes to PM Modi: Kishan Reddy
- Trust reborn: Rural hospitals record 33pc spike in deliveries in 3 months
- International expert team visits Polavaram project
- Allu Aravind calls on Sandhya stampede victim Sri Tej
- Motherhood and asthma: Managing respiratory health before, during, and after pregnancy
- NBEMS grants approval to DNB courses at RTC Hospital
- Complete health care vehicles for children launched
- GHMC receives 171 applications in Prajavani
- SRM-AP conferred with placement excellence award
- BC Welfare Assn meets Guv over 42 pc quota bill
Putin accepts Modi's invitation to visit India
Highlights
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for the annual high-level meeting as...
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for the annual high-level meeting as the two leaders held a telephone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.
"The Indian leader confirmed his invitation to the Russian president to visit India for an annual bilateral summit. The invitation was gratefully accepted,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
They emphasised the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relations that enjoy a particularly privileged partnership, it said, adding that these relations are not subject to external influence and continue to develop dynamically in all areas.
Next Story