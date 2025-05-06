  • Menu
Putin accepts Modi's invitation to visit India

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for the annual high-level meeting as the two leaders held a telephone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"The Indian leader confirmed his invitation to the Russian president to visit India for an annual bilateral summit. The invitation was gratefully accepted,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

They emphasised the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relations that enjoy a particularly privileged partnership, it said, adding that these relations are not subject to external influence and continue to develop dynamically in all areas.

