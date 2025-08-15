Putin leads global greetings on I-Day, says India enjoys 'well-deserved' respect on global stage

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lauded India's massive progress and the "well deserved respect on the global stage" while extending greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's 79th Independence Day.

"India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda,” read Putin's message on the occasion.

“We highly value our special, privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas. This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally," it added.

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, also sent warm greetings to India on the occasion, celebrating the friendship between the two countries and wishing peace, prosperity, and progress.

Additionally, several foreign ministers around the world also extended heartfelt greetings to the government and people of India as the country celebrated Independence Day.

“Congratulations to India on your 79th Independence Day. Our meeting earlier this week underscored the strength of our ties. We celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties,” Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Minister of Singapore, posted on X.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong conveyed her wishes to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, the people of India, and the Indian–Australian communities, underscoring the deepening relationship between India and Australia.

“Wishing my friend S. Jaishankar, the people of India and our Indian-Australian communities a wonderful India Independence Day. As we celebrate five years of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, our relationship is stronger and more consequential than ever,” Wong posted on X.

Abdulla Khaleel, Foreign Minister of Maldives, took to his social media, sending warm wishes on the occasion, and affirming that cooperation between India and Maldives will bring greater achievements in the coming years.

“Warmest congratulations to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and the people of India on your Independence Day. Our enduring friendship continues to thrive, and the momentum of our cooperation promises even greater achievements in the years ahead,” Khaleel posted on X.

Wishing EAM Jaishankar, and the people of India, on the occasion, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba expressed hope that India remains a shining example of democracy, inspiring countries across the world

“Extending my heartfelt congratulations to S. Jaishanakar and the people of India on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day. Nepal deeply values its longstanding and enduring partnership with India. On this Independence Day, we wish the people of India continued prosperity, unity, and harmony. May India remain a shining example of democracy, inspiring countries around the world,” Deuba posted on X.