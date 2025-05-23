Live
- KLEF Faculty and German Scientists Jointly Research Innovative Biosensors for Sepsis Detection
- PAL Works: Launch of India’s first collective to drive system-wide adoption of Personalised Adaptive Learning in school education
- HCLFoundation scales HCLTech Grant initiative to accelerate water and biodiversity stewardship in rural India
- Tatkal Ticket Booking Made Easy
- From Bubble to Pop: Mars Wrigley India Launches Boomer Lollipops
- PMI in India Hails Track & Trace (T&T) Mechanism Roll Out in the country Aimed At Curbing Illicit Tobacco Trade
- Juno Joule Green Energy Signs Strategic MoU with Select Energy GmbH at World Hydrogen Summit 2025 to Propel India’s Green Hydrogen Export Ambitions
- Krishna Chaitanya R H: Building a Resilient World Through Supply Chain Leadership and Vision
- In UAE, Indian delegation conveys message of harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence
- Traditional Aesthetics in Contemporary Architecture: SS Ray’s Design Methodology
‘Red Lines’ Cast Shadow Over Fifth Round of Iran-US Nuclear Talks
Iran-US nuclear talks enter fifth round amid sharp disagreements over uranium enrichment, sanctions, and growing regional tensions in Rome negotiations.
Amidst rising tensions and unyielding language on both sides, Iran and the United States have begun their fifth round of negotiations in Rome with the goal of settling disagreements over Tehran's nuclear program.
At the Omani embassy in the Camilluccia neighbourhood of Rome, the Omani-mediated negotiations got underway on Friday. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, speaking on behalf of the Trump administration, are spearheading the talks. The goal of the negotiations is to resurrect an agreement that would ease international sanctions in exchange for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
The Stark Variations in Uranium Enrichment
One of the primary points of concern is still Iran's levels of uranium enrichment. Iran cannot be allowed to enrich uranium at any level, according to Witkoff, who says the US demands that Iran stop all enrichment activity. But Tehran has raised its enrichment to about 60 percent, which is still far below the 90 percent needed for weaponization but much above civilian nuclear demands. Iran calls the United States' calls to stop enrichment "excessive and outrageous."
The success of the negotiations has been questioned by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has cautioned that an agreement is improbable given the current US demands.
US Position and Prohibitions
Although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that reaching an agreement is difficult, he reaffirmed Washington's goal to permit Iran to have a peaceful civilian nuclear program free of uranium enrichment. This week, the United States applied new sanctions to Iran's building industry, a move that Tehran's Foreign Ministry denounced as "vicious, illegal, and inhumane."
Tensions in the region and high stakes
Both countries have a great deal at risk in the negotiations. The US wants to stop Iran from creating nuclear weapons that could cause instability in the Middle East, but Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and wants to remove the debilitating economic sanctions.
The outcome of these talks could significantly shape regional stability, with military confrontation looming if diplomacy fails.