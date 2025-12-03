Russia Aims To Boost Trade With India Despite Western Barriers: Peskov

Russia is determined to expand its trade partnership with India even as certain countries attempt to create hurdles in bilateral commerce, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Addressing a media interaction organised by Sputnik, he emphasised that both nations are working to overcome these challenges and pursue their goal of raising trade volumes to $100 billion within the next five years.

Peskov noted that President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India will include senior officials bringing fresh proposals in areas such as civil nuclear energy and defence, including a plan involving small modular reactors.

He criticised Western sanctions for obstructing India-Russia trade, calling them “illegal”, and highlighted the global trend of declining reliance on the U.S. dollar and a growing use of national currencies in international transactions.