Santosh Movie Censorship: CBFC Blocks India Release, Shahana Goswami Calls It 'Sad'

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has blocked the release of Santosh in India, citing the need for extensive edits. The critically acclaimed film, which was the UK’s official entry to the Oscars, deals with caste discrimination, police brutality, sexual violence, and Islamophobia.

Santosh Movie Censorship: CBFC’s Demand for Edits

According to sources, the CBFC has requested widespread cuts to the film, which follows the story of a young widow who joins the police force and investigates the murder of a Dalit girl. The film, directed by Sandhya Suri, tackles sensitive social and political issues, making it a target for Indian film censorship.

Lead actor Shahana Goswami, who plays the titular role, expressed her disappointment over the Bollywood movie controversy surrounding the film's release:

"The censor board has provided a list of required changes, but as a team, we disagree with them. These edits would alter the essence of the film entirely. As a result, it is in a deadlock and likely won’t release theatrically in India."

Goswami also pointed out that the Santosh movie censorship decision came despite the film being approved at the script level.

Global Recognition but No Indian Release

Santosh had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section, earning international acclaim. Starring Shahana Goswami alongside Sunita Rajwar, the film has been praised for its bold storytelling and social relevance.

While the film remains blocked from Indian theaters, it is currently available for streaming on MUBI, allowing Indian audiences to watch it despite the censorship roadblock.

The Santosh movie censorship debate has reignited discussions about Indian film censorship and the challenges faced by films addressing controversial social themes in the country.