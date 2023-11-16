Search in Al-Shifa Hospital led to laptop with information on hostages: IDF

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has said that during its searches and raids in the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza it found laptops that have inputs and information regarding hostages kidnapped by the Hamas on October 7.

The IDF in a statement on Thursday said that there were patients in the hospital but the military was conducting searches in the hospital with “discretion, patience and thoroughness.”

The IDF in the statement further said that it was conducting the searches with the knowledge that there was more terror infrastructure in the hospital.

The IDF further said that the troops have found Intelligence materials of the Hamas terror network that have also information regarding the October 7 attacks.

The IDF in the statement said that it had unearthed some arms and ammunition from the hospital complex.

It may be noted that the IDF and the Israel Defence Ministry have all along been stating that Hamas was operating a terror command within the Al-Shifa Hospital and that the terror group was using civilians including children as human shields to prevent the IDF’s advancement.