Sebastian Stan Slams Donald Trump as ‘Narcissist’, Says He’s Watched The Apprentice "100 Times"

Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan, who earned widespread acclaim and an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, has taken a sharp jab at the former U.S. President. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor didn’t hold back, calling Trump a “narcissist” and betting that he’s watched the film at least “100 times.”

“I would put money down he’s seen it 100 f***ing times, of course, because he’s a narcissist. And I bet you there’s certain things he likes about it… how he looked,” Stan said, when asked whether he thinks Trump has seen the movie.

Stan's portrayal of Trump in Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice was widely praised for its complexity and nuance, tracing the real estate mogul’s rise in New York during the 1970s and '80s. The film focuses heavily on Trump's relationship with controversial lawyer Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong. The cast also includes Martin Donovan as Fred Trump and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump.

Reflecting on the emotional depth of the character, Stan added, “He loses his humanity. I guess that’s essentially what happens. As an actor, all you’re trying to do is just look at these very human things and identify with them.”

Trump Responds to the Film

Trump previously condemned the film on Truth Social, branding its creators as “HUMAN SCUM” and accusing them of attempting to damage his political movement. “So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us,” he wrote.

Despite critical praise, The Apprentice was blocked from theatrical release in India last October following a review by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film, written by journalist Gabriel Sherman and directed by Ali Abbasi, remains one of the most talked-about biopics of the past year—both for its bold storytelling and the firestorm of political reactions it has sparked.