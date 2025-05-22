Security Breach at Salman Khan’s Mumbai Residence: Man and Woman Arrested for Trespassing

In a fresh security breach at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Mumbai Police arrested a man and a woman for allegedly attempting to trespass into Galaxy Apartments on separate occasions earlier this week.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh (23), a resident of Chhattisgarh, and Isha Chhabra (32). According to police officials, Singh was first spotted loitering near Khan’s residence around 9:45 AM on Tuesday. When confronted by security personnel, he reportedly smashed his mobile phone in frustration.

Later that evening, Singh allegedly tailgated a resident’s vehicle to gain entry into the apartment complex. He was intercepted inside the premises and handed over to the Bandra Police. During questioning, Singh reportedly claimed he only wanted to meet the actor and resorted to sneaking in after being denied entry.

In a separate incident around 3:30 AM on Wednesday, Isha Chhabra also attempted to enter the building and managed to reach the lift area before being stopped by security.

Both suspects have been booked for trespassing, and investigations are ongoing, police said.

This incident comes amid heightened security around Khan’s residence following a shooting in April 2024. Two men on a motorcycle, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments. The gang has reportedly targeted Khan in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which offended the Bishnoi community.

In response, the actor has been under ‘Y-plus’ security cover and has made significant upgrades to residential security infrastructure. The threat perception increased further after the assassination of politician Baba Siddique—Khan’s close friend—by members of the same gang later that year.

At a press event earlier in March 2025, ahead of his film Sikandar, Khan spoke about the impact of constant security on his daily life: “It’s not when I’m with the press. It’s when I’m without the press—that’s when it cramps my style. I can’t do anything. It’s straight from Galaxy to shoot, and back home.”