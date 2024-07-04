  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Seven killed, 10 injured as van plunges into ravine in Pakistan

Seven killed, 10 injured as van plunges into ravine in Pakistan
x
Highlights

At least seven people of a family were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday after a van plunged into a ravine in Haripur district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the rescue service reported.

Islamabad: At least seven people of a family were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday after a van plunged into a ravine in Haripur district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the rescue service reported.

The rescue service told media that the accident took place in the wee hours when the passenger van fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn, resulting in casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon receiving the information, rescue workers immediately reached the site and shifted the victims to a hospital, said the rescue service, adding that most of the injured were in critical condition.

All the people in the van belonged to the same family, the rescue service said.

Reportedly, the passengers in the ill-fated van, after attending a wedding ceremony, were travelling from Swabi Maira area of Haripur district to the airport in federal capital Islamabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X