Six months after alleged attack in UK, Sikh man accuses police of inaction

London: Six months after allegedly being assaulted by a group of British-Pakistani men, a Sikh man, Harman Singh Kapoor, has accused the UK Metropolitan Police of failing to take appropriate action against the attackers, claiming that despite providing evidence and repeated appeals, authorities have shown “complete indifference” to the incident.

Six months after the assault, Kapoor once again took to his social media platform to voice disappointment over what he described as continued police inaction, accusing the Metropolitan Police and London Mayor Sadiq Khan of overlooking his case and failing to hold the attackers accountable.

“Remember, Metropolitan Police, you arrested me for defending myself against a gang of 1nbred Pakistanis. You locked me up in a cell for 20 hours, treated me like a criminal, took my DNA, fingerprints, phone IMEI, and even the reference number of my Rolex, desperate to pin something on me. But you found NOTHING. You failed to protect me, then tried to destroy me. SHAME ON YOU. Now tell me, where’s the update on my case? And are you still holding my DNA and fingerprints like I’m the criminal here?,” Kapoor posted on X.

“It’s been 6 months since I was attacked by a Pakistani gang. My wife had to call 999, and instead of protecting me, the police arrested me for defending myself for calling them 'Bloody Pakistanis'. Meanwhile, those attackers walk free, enjoying the protection of a system that bends for them. Sadiq Khan , your failed policies have given them a free pass. What’s the update on this case, Metropolitan Police?,” he said in another post on X, criticising the inaction.

The case has renewed debate over racial bias and policing in London. Many users on social media have expressed support for Kapoor, urging transparency and a reassessment of how racially charged incidents are addressed.

Several others have called for an independent investigation into the police response and the wider impact on minority communities fighting for justice.