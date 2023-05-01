Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
S.Korean President's approval rating rebounds after 4 weeks: Poll
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has rebounded for the first time in four weeks, thanks to positive feedback on his recent state visit to the US, a poll revealed on Monday.
Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has rebounded for the first time in four weeks, thanks to positive feedback on his recent state visit to the US, a poll revealed on Monday.
In the poll of 2,507 adults aged 18 or older conducted by Realmeter from April 24-28, the positive assessment of the President's performance went up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week to 34.5 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The result marked Yoon's highest performance in public polls since the 36.7 per cent figure in the last week of March.
His disapproval rating was 62.6 per cent, down 2.1 percentage points from the previous week.
According to Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, last week's approval rating can be attributed entirely to Yoon's six-day state visit to the US designed to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance this year.