Just In
Slovakia records lowest unemployment rate since 1993
Highlights
Slovakia registered an unemployment rate of 5.88 per cent in October, the lowest of its kind since 1993, Slovak Labour Minister Erik Tomas said.
Slovakia registered an unemployment rate of 5.88 per cent in October, the lowest of its kind since 1993, Slovak Labour Minister Erik Tomas said.
Some 163,841 people were unemployed in the country last month, and in no district did unemployment exceed 10 per cent, Tomas said at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.
Tomas said that the Labour Ministry has rolled out several employment-support programs, which have helped create 7,791 new jobs and contributed to the lower unemployment rate.
According to him, the lowest unemployment figures were partially attributable to the new unemployment assessment criteria, which have been applied since January 2021.
