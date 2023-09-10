South Korea to work closely with Morocco for support over devastating earthquake

Live
Just In
Highlights
South Korea's foreign ministry on Sunday said it will closely cooperate with Morocco and the international community to provide necessary support for the North African country over a massive earthquake.
On Friday, the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco and killed more than 2,000 people, according to media reports, Yonhap news agency reported.
The ministry issued a statement and expressed condolences to the people of Morocco affected by the earthquake. It vowed to have close consultations with the government of Morocco, as well as the international community, to help the country overcome difficulties.
On Saturday, Foreign Minister Park Jin also conveyed solidarity and condolences.
