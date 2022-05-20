Spain reports 14 new confirmed monkeypox cases, total at 21
Highlights
Spain reported 14 confirmed cases of monkeypox on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21, regional health authorties in Madrid said. Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes.
Several cases have been detected in Britain - where authorities are offering a smallpox vaccine to healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed - and others in other parts of Europe, including in SPain's neighbour Portugal.
