Sri Lanka's urban population increases to 44.57% in a decade: Survey

Colombo: The urban population in Sri Lanka has increased to 44.57 per cent in a decade, state media reported on Thursday citing a National Physical Planning Department survey.

The state-owned Daily News reported that the last survey on urbanisation in Sri Lanka was conducted in 2012 and urbanisation at that point was 18.2 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the latest survey, Colombo is the district with the highest urban population percentage of 96.74 per cent.

The survey also shows that the percentage of urbanization in Gampaha district is 76.76 per cent, followed by Jaffna district at 67.28 per cent.

Daily News quoting the survey said the lowest percentage of urban population is reported in Mullaitivu district at 2.84 per cent.

This survey report is to be submitted to the cabinet after receiving approval from the president and all district committees.