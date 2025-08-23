Earthquake news 2025 The magnitude of the Drake Passage earthquake was firstly registered as 8.0, which was subsequently revised down to 7.5. It's vindicated to have happened at a depth of just 11 km( 7 mi). The center was over 700 km( 435 mi) southeast of Ushuaia, the southernmost megacity in Argentina, which has a population of roughly 57,000.

Although the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center indicated that the Chilean Antarctic earthquake affected waters between South America and Antarctica, it said there was no major riffle trouble to Hawaii or other distant areas. An earthquake no tsunami alert for corridor of the Chilean seacoast was also cancelled.

The Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of Chile( SHOA), on the other hand, raised the riffle alert for its Antarctic home. SHOA specified that the center was 258 km( 160 mi) northwest of the Chilean Base Frei exploration station.

As of now, there are no reports of any damage or injuries due to the closeness of the position. Authorities have ordered preparedness and the regional and national emergency system (including COGRID or Cogrid of the Nationwide Risk Management System) has been activated, with all state resources on alert.

This is the second time this has happened this year, with a magnitude 7.5 quake earthquake hitting the southern coast of Chile in May. In that case, a major riffle warning was blazoned. Chilean President Gabriel Boric ordered people to void the bank of the Magallanes region.