Structural racism drives inequalities in London: Report

London: Structural racism affects the health and well-being of ethnic minority communities in London and contributes to "avoidable and unfair" inequalities between ethnic groups, a recent report has found.

Published by the UCL Institute of Health Equity (IHE), the report found that those who are repeatedly exposed to racism during their daily lives or when using essential services experience worse physical and mental health, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is a profound injustice if the conditions for good health are unequally distributed, depending on ethnicity," said Professor Sir Michael Marmot, director of the IHE, adding that inequalities in the social determinants of health are "storing up health problems for the future."

"Being poor, disabled and from an ethnic minority group is much worse for health than being only one of those alone," he added.

According to the report, around 70 per cent of Bangladeshi and Pakistani children and 52 per cent of black children are growing up in relative poverty in London, compared to 26 per cent of children in white households.

It pointed out that children who grow up in poverty are less likely to live in decent housing or have access to nutritious food. This, in turn, negatively affects their educational attainment and prospects throughout life.

The report also found that progress in education does not translate into good employment or income due to workplace racism and that ethnic inequalities are most apparent in employment opportunities and levels of pay.

It said that unemployment among black people aged 16 to 24 is more than double the rate of white people of the same age. Additionally, 40 per cent of ethnic minority workers in London had reported racism at work in the last five years.

One-third of employers nationwide were found to lack equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) strategies.

Habib Naqvi, chief executive of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, expressed hope that the report, despite its focus on London, will have a broader impact across the United Kingdom.

In the report, the IHE made several recommendations and called for greater accountability, particularly from leaders, institutions, and employers, to prevent racism from continuing unchecked and to improve the lives of those who experience it.