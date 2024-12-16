Three Asteroids Pass Close to Earth on December 16, No Threat Detected

On Monday, three near-Earth asteroids (NEOs) made their close passes by Earth, drawing the attention of astronomers and space agencies. Although these objects approached the planet, there was no threat of a collision, and their trajectories were closely monitored to assess any potential future risks.

The largest asteroid, 2024 VE7, passed at a distance of about 2.79 million kilometers from Earth. Two other asteroids, 2024 XY5 and 2024 XE16, also made their flybys, but at even greater distances. Despite the proximity, there is no immediate threat expected from these objects, and their movements were carefully tracked throughout the day by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and other space organizations.

These observations are part of ongoing efforts to enhance planetary defense systems. Although direct collisions remain highly improbable, gravitational influences from planets and other celestial bodies could cause slight changes in their orbits over time. Tracking their paths helps refine asteroid trajectory models and informs future planetary defense strategies.

The largest of the three asteroids, 2024 VE7, flew by Earth on Monday, passing at a distance of 2.79 million kilometers. As an Apollo-class asteroid, it follows a highly elliptical orbit with a period of 1,526 days, which brings it close to the Earth and Sun during its flybys. Although not exceptionally large in size, its close proximity to Earth warranted continued observation.

Astronomers have been closely monitoring the asteroid’s orbit to detect any future risks, though no immediate threats have been identified. The next closest approach of 2024 VE7 is not expected until 2124, and its future path is still being studied for any potential intersections with Earth.

2024 XY5 also made its pass by Earth on Monday, flying at a distance of approximately 3.5 million kilometers. This asteroid has a relatively short orbital period of 467 days and a less inclined orbit compared to others. Despite its smaller size, with an absolute magnitude of 25.96, it reached a speed of 4.83 kilometers per second at its closest point to Earth. Another flyby of 2024 XY5 is expected in April 2025, when it will be much farther at 28 million kilometers from Earth.

The third asteroid, 2024 XE16, flew by Earth on Monday at a distance of 6.8 million kilometers. This asteroid moves at a moderate speed of 3.68 kilometers per second and has an orbital period of 580 days. Its size is smaller than that of the other two, but it was still tracked closely by astronomers. While no immediate danger exists, continued monitoring will ensure that any changes in its orbit are detected.

The close passes of asteroids 2024 VE7, 2024 XY5, and 2024 XE16 serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to monitor and study near-Earth objects.

While Monday’s flybys presented no immediate threat, tracking asteroid movements plays a crucial role in planetary defense. Data from these events will continue to contribute to the refinement of models that predict asteroid trajectories and inform future protective measures.