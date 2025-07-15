Torrential rain triggers flash flooding in New York, New Jersey

New York: Torrential rains lashed parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, unleashing severe flash flooding across New York City and northern New Jersey, prompting emergency alerts, evacuations, and widespread disruption.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency late Monday.

Taking to X, he posted, "I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state. Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey."

The National Weather Service also issued flash flood warnings for all five boroughs of New York City, as heavy storms dropped more than an inch of rain in areas such as Staten Island and Manhattan by early evening on Monday.

Forecasts warned of continued rainfall through the night.

The New York City authorities warned residents, especially those living in basement apartments, to be prepared for sudden evacuations.

In a post on X, New York City Emergency Management posted, "If you live in a basement flat, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight."

"Keep a phone, torch, and Go Bag nearby. Be ready to move to higher ground," the authorities added.

Emergency data showed Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood recorded 1.47 inches of rainfall by 7:30 p.m., while Staten Island had seen 1.67 inches.

In neighbouring New Jersey, towns such as Plainfield and Metuchen faced some of the most severe impacts.

Authorities in both New York and New Jersey maintained a heightened state of alert into the night, watching over flood-prone regions and warning of the potential for worsening conditions.

More rainfall is expected across the cities, and emergency crews are deployed across affected zones to focus on public safety and rapid response.



