  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Town in Myanmar records lowest temperature in 58 years

Town in Myanmar records lowest temperature in 58 years
x
Highlights

A town in southern Myanmar has experienced its lowest temperature in 58 years, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Yangon: A town in southern Myanmar has experienced its lowest temperature in 58 years, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Theinzayat, a town in Mon state, logged its lowest temperature in 58 years on Thursday at 18.8 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

On April 25 this year, the same town experienced its highest temperature in 58 years at 43 degrees, the weather bureau's figures showed.

"It is the effect of extreme weather events," Than Naing, assistant director of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Xinhua.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X