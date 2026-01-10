Trump 'cancels' 2nd wave of attacks on Venezuela

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has cancelled a previously expected second wave of military attacks on Venezuela, following his military action in Caracas which led to the capture of the South American country's leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, citing improved cooperation from Caracas and the release of a large number of political prisoners as part of efforts to 'seek peace'.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that the decision to call off further strikes comes as relations between Washington and Caracas enter a phase of cooperation, particularly on rebuilding and modernising Venezuela's oil and gas infrastructure, which Trump had previously stated following the first wave of attack on Saturday. He described the Venezuelan prisoner releases as a 'very important and smart gesture'.

However, Trump noted that the US military units in the region will remain on alert even though the new round of offensive operations is no longer expected. "Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of 'Seeking Peace'. This is a very important and smart gesture.

The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure. Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes," his post read.