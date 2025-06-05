Trump Reinstates Travel Ban on 12 Nations, Citing National Security and Terror Threats

In a decisive move citing national security threats, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday enforcing a comprehensive travel ban on 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, and Somalia. The order follows a violent incident in Colorado involving an Egyptian national and is set to take effect on Monday, June 9.

The travel restrictions apply to nations deemed deficient in their ability to screen travelers and deemed high-risk to U.S. interests. These include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Alongside this, Trump has ordered partial visa limitations on travelers from seven additional countries—Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela—due to high rates of visa overstays and limited cooperation with U.S. law enforcement agencies. The visa categories affected include common types like B-1/B-2 for tourism and business, and student/exchange visas (F, M, J).

The White House said these measures are a response to inadequate vetting systems and national security risks posed by foreign nationals from these regions. The move revives Trump’s original travel ban policy, initially introduced in 2017 and later repealed by President Biden in 2021.

Citing examples, the administration highlighted that Chad and Eritrea had visa overstay rates of nearly 50% and 55%, respectively. Trump declared, “We cannot have open migration from countries we cannot safely vet,” reinforcing his stance on preventing entry of individuals from nations with terrorist ties or ineffective governance.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson supported the measure, stating, “President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect Americans from foreign threats.” The administration emphasized the ongoing threat posed by terrorist organizations and unstable governments in the targeted countries.