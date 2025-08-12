Live
- Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy’s Kalyanam held
- Banks only decide on minimum a/c balance: Guv
- Markets stage rebound after 6th week decline
- Man gets life in prison for rape-murder of 8-year-old girl
- Farmer alleges corruption in land dispute
- Rajasthan HC extends Asaram’s bail till Aug 29
- 460 grievances received in Anantapur
- Punjab facing food threat owing to torrential rains
- Madras HC to hear today plea against Chennai corporation’s private sanitation contract
- 70-yr-old arrested in Raj CMO bomb threat case
Trump takes over US Capital
Highlights
Puts police under his control
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he's placing the Washington, DC, police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard.
"This is Liberation Day in DC, and we're going to take our capital back," the MAGA chief said at a White House press conference. Trump is weighing the deployment of up to 1,000 National Guard troops to Washington, DC.
The GOP leader said he wants to tackle what he calls rising crime and homelessness in the capital. NBC News reported that Trump is also threatening to put the city under federal control.
Next Story