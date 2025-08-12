  • Menu
Trump takes over US Capital

Puts police under his control

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he's placing the Washington, DC, police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard.

"This is Liberation Day in DC, and we're going to take our capital back," the MAGA chief said at a White House press conference. Trump is weighing the deployment of up to 1,000 National Guard troops to Washington, DC.

The GOP leader said he wants to tackle what he calls rising crime and homelessness in the capital. NBC News reported that Trump is also threatening to put the city under federal control.

