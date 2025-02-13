Trump Teases 'Reciprocal Tariffs' Ahead of PM Modi-Trump Meeting

Ahead of his scheduled PM Modi Trump meeting, US President Donald Trump posted a cryptic message on Truth Social, hinting at the introduction of Trump reciprocal tariffs. Although Trump did not reveal specific details of his latest tariff plans or who they would target, he celebrated his recent actions, stating, "Three great weeks, perhaps the best-ever, but today is the big one: Reciprocal tariffs. Make America Great Again!!!!"

Since beginning his second presidency on January 20, Trump has implemented several tariffs on various countries, including China, with concerns over an escalating India-US trade war. These moves have raised alarm over the future of US-India trade relations, affecting markets, including in India, and fueling fears of inflation in the US.

Trump’s US trade policy on India has been a hot topic, with the imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, set to take effect on March 12, and a 10% tariff on goods from China. Trump also placed a 30-day hold on tariffs on imports from neighboring Canada and Mexico, signaling that more changes to his tariff policies could be on the horizon.

PM Modi Trump bilateral talks are set to take place at the White House, where Modi will meet Trump at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT). The two leaders are expected to address key issues, including India-US tariffs, in their discussions. Modi and Trump have a strong rapport, with Trump often referring to Modi as a "friend." Following the meeting, they will hold a joint press conference to provide updates.

In preparation for the visit, India has offered tariff concessions, including slashing duties on high-end motorcycles, and accepted a US military flight carrying 100 illegal migrants as part of Trump’s immigration overhaul. Trump’s message for Modi signals ongoing negotiations between the two nations, with both countries working to strengthen their economic ties despite tariff challenges.