- LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families
- Mahindra & Mahindra posts 5 pc net profit drop in Q1, sales up on strong SUV demand
- UPSC scans 15 years’ data of 15K IAS candidates, only Puja Khedkar emerges as black sheep
- Indians lost over 15 billion hours on hold to customer service in 2023, resulting in $55 billion in economic loss output
- IIT Madras-IDBI Bank launch cybersecurity lab
- BHEL piles up Rs 211 crore loss in April-June quarter
- Tobacco Economy: From Deficit to Surplus
- 'Growing Green Friends Together' activity for kids organised
- Evacuation reported at Slovakia's Bratislava Airport after bomb alert
- Reached settlement with Byju’s on repayment of Rs 158 cr dues: BCCI to NCLAT
Two armed men killed in Philippines clash
Philippine security forces killed two armed men during a clash in Sultan Kudarat province in southern Philippines, a military general said on Wednesday.
Major General Antonio Nafarrete, Commander of the army's 6th Infantry Division, said a gunfight broke out on Monday in Isulan town after an armed group fired at a law enforcement team, Xinhua news agency reported.
The law enforcement team, as per the reports, was deployed to defuse fighting between former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front.
The government team said it recovered weapons and ammunition from the clash site.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
