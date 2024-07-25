Two dead, five missing in Vietnam's flash floods

  • Menu
Two dead, five missing in Vietnams flash floods
Hanoi: At least two people were killed and five others went missing in flash floods in Vietnam's northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Two others were injured, said the report.

According to local authorities, the sudden flash floods occurred on Wednesday night in four villages of Dien Bien district, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Thursday morning, 10 local houses collapsed while over 40 hectares of farm produce were destroyed.

About 100 people have been mobilised for the search and rescue mission.

According to the General Statistics Office, natural disasters left 68 people dead and missing and injured 56 others in Vietnam in the first six months of this year.

