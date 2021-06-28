UAE ban on flights from India to continue

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will continue to ban entry from India and 13 other countries, the federal aviation authority announced on Sunday. Cargo flights, business and charter flights will be exempted from this ban, reported Reuters.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said flights from India, Pakistan, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa will remain suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) authority had suspended all flights from India on April 24 when the country was in the throes of a brutal second wave of coronavirus. However, UAE citizens and diplomats were exempted from the ban. The UAE consists of seven emirates that have been setting their individual travel policies since the pandemic started.