Live
- Air India receives India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft
- Jaishankar condemns defacing of Hindu temple in US, says separatists should not be given space
- ‘Main Atal Hoon’ trailer gets positive response from all around
- Pat Cummins has just an unrelenting energy to be better than yesterday, says Geoff Lawson
- Delhi HC issues directives for swift disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs
- AICF calls urgent General Body meeting to discuss financial health, other issues
- Drone hits merchant vessel off India's coast causing fire
- Bengal to have stricter attendance rules for state-run school teachers
- John Kokken: Every scene with Anupam Kher is going to be memorable for me
- ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 3 trailer shows the epic battle between Lord Hanuman, Ravan
Just In
Ukrainian, Russian troops suffer from 'exceptional levels of rat infestation'
Both Ukrainian and Russian troops are suffering from “exceptional levels of rat and mice infestation” in some sectors of the frontline, according to UK intelligence.
London: Both Ukrainian and Russian troops are suffering from “exceptional levels of rat and mice infestation” in some sectors of the frontline, according to UK intelligence.
The Ministry of Defence said that rodent populations have risen due to milder temperatures in recent months and plenty of food, The Guardian reported.
It said: “This year’s mild autumn, along with ample food from fields left fallow due to the fighting, have likely contributed to the increase in the rodent population."
As the weather has become colder, the animals are likely seeking shelter in vehicles and defensive positions. Rodents will add further pressure to frontline combatants’ morale.”
“In addition, they pose a risk to military equipment by gnawing through cables – as recorded in the same area during the second world war. Unverified reports also suggest Russian units starting to suffer from increased sickness cases which the troops attribute to the pest problem”, UK intelligence said, The Guardian reported.
Ukraine said that its forces have shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft on the southern front, hailing it as a success in the 22-month-old war.
The Russian military made no mention of the incident. But Russian bloggers acknowledged the loss, and analysts suggested US-supplied Patriot missiles had probably been used.