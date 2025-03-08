Unexploded WWII bomb halts Eurostar travel

Paris: The discovery of a huge unexploded World War II-era bomb caused transportation chaos in Paris on Friday that included the suspension of high-speed rail links with London and Brussels and the closure of a vital road artery in the French capital, hobbling France's busiest train station, dashing travellers' weekend getaway plans and giving commuters a major headache.

The cascade of transport woes spread from the rail to the road network, with Paris police announcing the closure of the A1 highway and sections of the capital's always-busy ring road around the city, as bomb-disposal experts worked to make the half-ton explosive safe.