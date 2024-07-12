Live
US military destroys five Houthi boats, three drones
US forces have destroyed five Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea, according to US Central Command.
Sanaa: US forces have destroyed five Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea, according to US Central Command.
The forces also destroyed two Houthi uncrewed aerial systems over the Red Sea and one system in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, late Thursday, reported Xinhua news agency citing the US Central Command's statement.
"It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters more safe and secure," the US Central command said.
Early on Thursday, the Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, said the US-British coalition launched five airstrikes targeting the area of Rad Issa, northwest of the Houthi-held Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
Since last November and in a display of solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Houthi group began to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said are Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea.
In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group, leading to the expansion of Houthi attacks to include US and British commercial vessels and naval ships.
Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday that his group had targeted "a total of 166 ships linked to Israel, the US, and Britain" since November.