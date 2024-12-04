Live
- EPFO investment corpus doubles to Rs 24.75 lakh crore in 5 years
- BGT 2024-25: Vaughan backs Cummins to rediscover his pace in Adelaide Test
- Rashmika Mandanna channels Srivalli vibes in stunning saree
- TCS' New Facility: A Major Boost for Andhra Pradesh's Growth
- I like to put my own spin on it: Tahlia McGrath prepares for first full ODI series as Aus captain
- Adhvaria Silks’ proudly unveiled its exquisite ‘Kamakshi’ Collection in a grand fashion show
- In a major setback, BJP's Pravesh Ratan joins AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls
- Get Amazing Free Fire MAX Rewards with These Redeem Codes – Limited Time Only
- OnePlus 13 Set to Launch in January 2025: Features, Specification, and Price
- IPL 2025: KKR recruit Rahmanullah Gurbaz excited to play on favourite pitches at Eden
Just In
US moves to phase out minimum-wage waiver for disabled workers
The US Department of Labor announced a proposed rule that would phase out the issuance of certificates allowing employers to pay some workers with...
The US Department of Labor announced a proposed rule that would phase out the issuance of certificates allowing employers to pay some workers with disabilities less than the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 per hour.
The rule proposes to gradually eliminate certificates employers can apply for under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 that allow them to pay certain workers with disabilities less than the federal minimum wage, reports Xinhua news agency.
The department, which began a "comprehensive review" of the program last year, said it proposes to discontinue the issuance of new certificates and establish a three-year phase-out period for employers with existing certificates once a final rule becomes effective.
"One of the guiding principles of the American workplace is that a hard day's work deserves a fair day's pay, and this proposal ensures that principle includes workers with disabilities," said Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman in a news release issued by the Department of Labor.
Taryn Williams, assistant secretary of labour for disability employment policy, said the proposal would help ensure that workers with disabilities "have access to equal employment opportunities while reinforcing our fundamental belief that all workers deserve fair competition for their contribution."
As of May, about 800 employers held certificates allowing them to pay workers less than minimum wage, affecting roughly 40,000 workers, according to Kristin Garcia, deputy administrator of the Labor Department's wage and hour division.