Live
- Fitness Apps Available in India- A Guide to Choose the best Fitness App
- ISKCON organises Sri Krishna Janmashtami at HMT Swarnapuri colony in Hyderabad
- Telangana governor to tour erstwhile Warangal district from August 27
- Bird flu: Odisha govt culls over 11,700 chickens
- Maharaja Trophy T20: Gautam, Shrijith script Hubli Tigers’ 42-run win over Mangaluru Dragons
- Uber fined $324 million over data transfer breach of European cab drivers
- BJP dares Telangana CM to demolish institutions built by Akbaruddin Owaisi
- Kangana must apologise for her ‘shameful’ remarks on farmers: Congress
- Chhattisgarh govt hands over Mahadev app betting case probe to CBI
- South African president highlights need for energy transition
Just In
Vietnam appoints new government leaders
Vietnam's top legislature on Monday approved the appointment of three deputy prime ministers, two ministers, chief justice of the Supreme People's Court and prosecutor general of the Supreme People's Procuracy, Vietnam News Agency reported.
Hanoi: Vietnam's top legislature on Monday approved the appointment of three deputy prime ministers, two ministers, chief justice of the Supreme People's Court and prosecutor general of the Supreme People's Procuracy, Vietnam News Agency reported.
The three new deputy prime ministers are Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son
Do Duc Duy, secretary of Yen Bai Province's Party Committee, was confirmed as minister of natural resources and environment, while Nguyen Hai Ninh, secretary of Khanh Hoa Province's Party Committee, has become minister of justice.
Le Minh Tri, prosecutor general of the Supreme People's Procuracy, was appointed to the position of chief justice of the Supreme People's Court, Xinhua news agency reported.
Nguyen Huy Tien, permanent deputy prosecutor general of the Supreme People's Procuracy, succeeds Tri as the prosecutor general.