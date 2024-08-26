Vietnam appoints new government leaders

Hanoi: Vietnam's top legislature on Monday approved the appointment of three deputy prime ministers, two ministers, chief justice of the Supreme People's Court and prosecutor general of the Supreme People's Procuracy, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The three new deputy prime ministers are Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son

Do Duc Duy, secretary of Yen Bai Province's Party Committee, was confirmed as minister of natural resources and environment, while Nguyen Hai Ninh, secretary of Khanh Hoa Province's Party Committee, has become minister of justice.

Le Minh Tri, prosecutor general of the Supreme People's Procuracy, was appointed to the position of chief justice of the Supreme People's Court, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nguyen Huy Tien, permanent deputy prosecutor general of the Supreme People's Procuracy, succeeds Tri as the prosecutor general.



